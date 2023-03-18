Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Oppenheimer Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Oppenheimer stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.18. 76,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,384. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $539,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

