Ontology Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54.59 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $214.31 million and approximately $54.59 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.37 or 0.06536835 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00063248 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00023848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00045738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

