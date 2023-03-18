Ontology Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $217.39 million and approximately $82.60 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.85 or 0.06596084 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00064042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00023797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00047796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

