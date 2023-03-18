Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Achieves $225.58 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $225.58 million and $70.79 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.49 or 0.06641500 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00065323 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00023816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020677 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

