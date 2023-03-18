Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ONCT stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $38.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.55.
Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.