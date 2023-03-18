Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $38.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 845,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 728,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 336,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 205,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

