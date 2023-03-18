Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ONCT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %
ONCT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. 295,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.