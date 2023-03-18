Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ONCT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %

ONCT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. 295,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 192,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 167,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 155,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.