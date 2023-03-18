Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ONCT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

ONCT opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.55. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 205,312 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

