OMG Network (OMG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $28.68 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00005544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $212.18 million and $28.68 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00065878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00047995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000831 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001668 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.