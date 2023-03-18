Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stake Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,451 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

OHI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,151. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

