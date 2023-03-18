Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Omega Flex Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ OFLX traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $108.65. 71,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.53. Omega Flex has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $140.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Omega Flex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,641 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

