Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Lowered to $4.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OLPX. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Cowen downgraded Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.
Olaplex Trading Down 2.3 %
OLPX stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 9.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 87,421 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Olaplex Company Profile
Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.
