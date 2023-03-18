OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Shares Up 10%

Shares of OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating) shot up 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). 888,874 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 429,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of £39.05 million, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

