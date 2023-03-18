Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $176.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,383 shares of company stock valued at $526,343 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

