Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Larissa Schwartz Sells 452 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OKTA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.83. 3,018,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,271. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.12. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

