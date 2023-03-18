Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 2.6 %
OPI stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $593.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.99 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $26.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Office Properties Income Trust
Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)
