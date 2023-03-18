Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

OPI stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $593.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.99 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $26.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 273,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

