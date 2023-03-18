Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.04). Approximately 133,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 246,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £188.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1,855.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.78.

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Jane Tufnell acquired 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £5,101.50 ($6,217.55). In other news, insider Arabella Cecil bought 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £5,073.43 ($6,183.34). Also, insider Jane Tufnell bought 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £5,101.50 ($6,217.55). Insiders purchased a total of 7,868 shares of company stock worth $1,413,978 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

