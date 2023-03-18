Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 3.6 %

OII stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.55. 2,918,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,021. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $536.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Oceaneering International by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 44.4% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 210,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 64,555 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 293.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

