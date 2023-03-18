Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OXY. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.48. 21,005,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,692,773. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.40.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,705,002 shares of company stock valued at $519,305,954. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $153,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $96,636,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.