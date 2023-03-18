Oasis Network Trading Up 29.7% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $370.13 million and approximately $56.27 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.28 or 0.06641030 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00065878 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00024171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00047995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05945524 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $52,838,886.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.