O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 494,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 2.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.3 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery

WBD stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

