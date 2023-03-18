O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for 5.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Loews by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on L. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

