NXM Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.20 or 0.00209186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $377.16 million and approximately $95,542.86 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

