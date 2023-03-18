NXM (NXM) Hits Market Cap of $372.86 Million

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $56.54 or 0.00205530 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $372.86 million and approximately $94,521.65 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00033008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,423.20 or 0.99678337 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002348 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 56.85501176 USD and is up 5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $94,905.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

