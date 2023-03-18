NULS Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $27.60 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00369151 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,352.73 or 0.26831169 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

