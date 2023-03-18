Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Shares Gap Down to $144.81

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $144.81, but opened at $140.00. Nucor shares last traded at $142.16, with a volume of 980,609 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.