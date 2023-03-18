Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 122,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,618,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Nucor by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $144.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.07. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

