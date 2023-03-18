Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.19. 2,375,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,087. The company has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

