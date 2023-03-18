Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.
Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.19. 2,375,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,087. The company has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
