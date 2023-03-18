Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Novan has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Institutional Trading of Novan

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 75.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 985,897 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Novan by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

