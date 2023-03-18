NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NovaGold Resources Price Performance
NYSE:NG opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.81. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.36.
About NovaGold Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.