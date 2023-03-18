NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NG opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.81. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

