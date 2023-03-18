Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.91. The stock had a trading volume of 96,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.24. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nova by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,627,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Nova by 3.6% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nova during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Nova by 13.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 200,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after buying an additional 23,014 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Nova by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

