Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Nova Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.91. The stock had a trading volume of 96,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.24. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova
Nova Company Profile
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
