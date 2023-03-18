Norway Savings Bank Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of AT&T by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE T opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

