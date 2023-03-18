Norway Savings Bank Sells 407 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 368,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

