Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $443.60 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $424.35 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.43.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

