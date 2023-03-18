Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE NOG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.38. 4,250,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.04.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,999 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after acquiring an additional 326,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after buying an additional 122,883 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

