Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.43

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 119925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Northern Graphite Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.