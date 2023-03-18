North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NRT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 47,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,384. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

