North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $452.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.50.
North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)
