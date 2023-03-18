North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $452.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

About North American Construction Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,109,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,209 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 833,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 349,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 956.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 173,295 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.