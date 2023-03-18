Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Nordstrom Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Nordstrom has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

