NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 397,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,065. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.80. NN has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of NN by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NN by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NN by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

