NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMIH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NMI Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 400.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 136.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.31.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

