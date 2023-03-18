NKN Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One NKN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NKN has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. NKN has a total market capitalization of $64.30 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.

Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.

NKN began as an ERC20 token but has since switched to nscan blockexplorer. NKN token serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

