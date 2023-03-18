NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.38.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Trading Up 0.6 %

NICE traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.71. 244,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of NICE

About NICE

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $166,868,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $90,157,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2,541.7% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,659,000 after purchasing an additional 473,242 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,529,000 after purchasing an additional 220,062 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,344,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,652,000 after purchasing an additional 187,629 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.