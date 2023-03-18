Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Scotiabank

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins began coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a C$12.75 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.03.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$9.62. 419,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,835. The company has a market cap of C$653.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.86. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

About Nexus Industrial REIT

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

(Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.