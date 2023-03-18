NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NXGN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,817. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $958,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

