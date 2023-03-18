Nexo Hits Market Cap of $372.47 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Nexo has a market cap of $372.47 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002413 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.01 or 0.00372970 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,486.98 or 0.27108799 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.

NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes users a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which enables the following:

Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.

Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.

Free crypto withdrawals.”

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

