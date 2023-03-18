News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

News Trading Down 2.0 %

News stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,593,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,067. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. News has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in News by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in News by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in News by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in News by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in News by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

See Also

