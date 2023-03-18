News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.
News Trading Down 2.0 %
News stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,593,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,067. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. News has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in News by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in News by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in News by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in News by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in News by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About News
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on News (NWSA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.