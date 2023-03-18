Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,714 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Newmont by 56.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Up 5.2 %

Newmont stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,337,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -296.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

