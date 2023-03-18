New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Raised to $10.00

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NYMT. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,827. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $817.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 153,495 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,316 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.