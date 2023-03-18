New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NYMT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $2.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $817.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.78.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 2,864,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 491,658 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,383,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

