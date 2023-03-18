New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading Down 4.2%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 79,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 163,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $759.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Found Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in New Found Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in New Found Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.